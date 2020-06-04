The Highest-Rated Show on Broadcast TV Last Night Wasn’t Even a TV Show

Wednesday night was a weird one on broadcast television. The highest-rated TV show wasn’t even a TV show — it was an ABC airing of 2009 Disney-Pixar movie “Up.”

The film was enough to carry ABC to a first-place finish among adults 18-49. Everything was out of line in terms of total viewers, however.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 2.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., “Up” averaged a 0.7/4 and 3.4 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” managed a 0.3/2 and 1.5 million viewers.

Fox and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.8 million, Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.

For Fox, following a rerun, “Ultimate Tag” at 9 p.m. drew a 0.6/3 and 1.9 million viewers.

NBC and CBS tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.8 million, CBS was second with 3 million.

NBC aired all reruns of its “Chicago” dramas.

For CBS, “Game On!” at 8 p.m. had a 0.6/4 and 3.8 million viewers. Repeats followed.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 923,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 538,000. “The 100” at 8 p.m. got a 0.2/1 and 728,000 viewers. A rerun followed.