‘Upload’ Season 4 Release Schedule: Are More Episodes on the Way?

“Upload” is finally complete on Prime Video.

The final season of Greg Daniels’ comedy series, starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards and more, hit Prime Video on Monday, wrapping up a journey that began all the way back in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic truly took hold.

The season picks up shortly after the cliffhanger of season 3, with Nora (Andy Allo) grieving the loss of her Nathan — at least, until he suddenly starts projecting in her home. Like past seasons of “Upload,” the final episode available ends on just ambiguous enough of a note that you might be wondering, are more episodes on the way?

Here’s what you need to know.

The final season of “Upload” premiered on Prime Video on Monday, August 25.

How many episodes are there?

There are four episodes in the final season of “Upload.”

When do new episodes come out?

As has been typical for “Upload,” Prime Video opted for another binge rollout for the final season of the show. That means all episodes of the series are now streaming.

Watch the trailer