“Upload” is returning for another season. Amazon Prime Video announced the satirical sci-fi comedy’s renewal on Wednesday.

The series from Emmy Award-winning writer Greg Daniels (“The Office,” “Parks and Recreation”) is set in a technologically advanced future with hologram phones, 3D food printers and the chance to “upload” yourself into a virtual afterlife called Lakeview.

“I’m thrilled to continue the story of Nathan and Nora and the other residents of Lakeview and near-future America as they try to have fun and do the right thing in both the real and virtual worlds,” Daniels said in a statement.

Season 2 of “Upload” debuted on March 11. Since then, it has remained one of the service’s top 10 series, according to Amazon.

The second installment finds the possibly murdered Nathan (Robbie Amell) still in Lakeview, where he’s surprised by his girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) who has uploaded herself to be with him. That’s awkward, as he’s still pining for Nora (Andy Allo), who is off the grid with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.”

“’Upload’ has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most watched comedy originals on Prime Video,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With Greg’s distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers.”

The series also stars Kevin Bigley, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, and Andrea Rosen. Daniels serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein.