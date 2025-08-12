‘Upload’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals Which Nathan Survived and Evil AI

“Upload” is nearly complete, with its fourth and final season hitting Prime Video on Monday, Aug. 25. And in the trailer for the season, it appears we learn which Nathan survived that Season 3 cliffhanger.

In good news for everyone, it might actually be both of them! The opening seconds of the trailer see Back-Up Nathan (Robbie Amell) held in a room, with a screen that reads “Connecting to IRL.” From there we see real Nathan, who sadly, is the one they try to destroy.

It seems Horizen isn’t entirely successful though, as moments later, we see Real Nathan show up in Nora’s (Andy Allo) living room as a hologram or projection of some sort and he begs her to come find him. Her friends don’t quite believe her, but she is determined to find her man. You can watch the trailer for “Upload” season 4 below.

Play video

Meanwhile, over at Lakeview, AI guy has evolved into a black-haired version and he’s… not great. He’s all about wringing out more money from the guests, and when he can’t, things take a dark turn. As one programmer warns, the protocol is to “nuke” the entire program.

The trailer also hints at a wedding for both Nathans, so is it possible that both Nora and Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) get their happy endings? We’ll have to see, but fingers crossed.

According to the official logline for the season: “In the four-part series finale event, sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!). On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time.”

Indeed, Season 4 of “Upload” will be its last, with all four episodes dropping on Aug. 25.