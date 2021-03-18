‘Comey Rule’ Team Developing Limited Series Based on US Capitol Attack at Showtime

“The Comey Rule” team is developing an untitled one-hour limited series about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol following a riot incited by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The show would explore multiple points of view of the events leading up to the Capitol attack, including the final days of the Trump administration, and culminate with the attack itself, the aftermath and the FBI and congressional investigations.

Six people were killed as a result of the Jan. 6 attack, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was hit with a fire extinguisher by pro-Trump rioters. Two other officers later died by suicide.

Also Read: Watch Jeff Daniels' Speech About Trump's Lies in Cut 'The Comey Rule' Scene (Video)

Trump received an impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection due to his role in the attack, and was acquitted by the U.S. Senate.

“Comey Rule” series creator Billy Ray will write and direct the potential series, executive producing alongside Shane Salerno (who previously teamed with Ray for “The Comey Rule”) and Josh McLaughlin.

Showtime has ordered three scripts for the project.

Also Read: Scarborough Blames Trump's 'Big Lie' for Threat of Second Capitol Attack (Video)

Ray and Salerno’s “The Comey Rule” aired over two nights last September on Showtime. The limited series was based on former FBI director James Comey’s memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” which was released in April 2018 by Flatiron Books. It got its title from Trump’s reported desire for Comey to give him a loyalty pledge. Comey was first appointed FBI director by former President Barack Obama in 2013 and was fired by Trump less than a year into his presidency.

The series starred Jeff Daniels as Comey and Brendan Gleeson as Trump, along with Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI director Andrew McCabe, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as former President Barack Obama.