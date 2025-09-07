US Open Asks Broadcasters Not to Air Crowd Boos for Trump

The organizers of this year’s US Open tennis tournament asked broadcasters to avoid airing clips of Donald Trump being booed by the crowd, the Guardian reported. Trump — once a frequent attendee of the annual sporting event — is slated to attend the men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcarez.

An email sent by organizers indicated Trump will be shown onscreen during the National Anthem.

“We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showing any disruptions or reactions in response to the president’s attendance in any capacity,” the email read, according to the Guardian’s Saturday report.

When asked how he feels about Trump’s visit, Alcarez told reporters, “It is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match.”

“For me, playing in front of him, I will try not to be focused on that, and I will try not to think about it. I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think, attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president coming to the final,” he continued.

A president so popular that…. pic.twitter.com/W10GAdWFdb — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 7, 2025

The news garnered plenty of attention on social media, where journalist Molly Jong-Fast shared the Guardian’s article and added, “A president so popular that….”.

“A president so popular that MAGA and the Republican Party keep inventing new reasons to be furious,” the account for the Beltway Times answered.