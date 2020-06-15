USA Orders 2 New Reality Series, ‘Instant Family’ and ‘The Rev’
They join existing unscripted lineup that includes “Chrisley Knows Best” and “Straight Up Steve Austin”
Margeaux Sippell | June 15, 2020 @ 9:50 AM
Last Updated: June 15, 2020 @ 10:11 AM
USA Network
USA Network has picked up two new reality series: “Instant Family” and “The Rev.”
The two series join USA’s existing unscripted lineup which includes “Chrisley Knows Best,” “Growing Up Chrisley,” “Miz & Mrs,” “Straight Up Steve Austin,” “Temptation Island,” “The Biggest Loser,” and upcoming summer series “Cannonball.”
Here is the description for “Instant Family,” a 6-episode, half-hour series:
“Nicole Walters is a type-A, energetic, jet-setting entrepreneur, and Josh Walters is her quirky and devoted husband and lawyer. Nicole and Josh had only been married a few years when their whole lives changed — they decided to open their home and hearts to three sisters living on the streets. Suddenly, they became brand new parents and were an “instant family”. Helping them navigate the wild world of parenting (and bringing the laughs) is Nicole’s best friend and “manny,” Eddie. The high-energy series focuses on the importance of balancing work and family, laughter and love… and demonstrates how the greatest things in life can come together in an instant.”
Here is the description for “The Rev,” an 8-episode, half-hour series:
“In this hilarious, melodic and inspirational new series, there’s never a dull moment in the world of larger-than-life Pastor Richard Hartley. When he isn’t preaching and inspiring his congregation at his Long Island, NY church, he’s dealing with his rambunctious and loving family… all while utilizing his musical skills to make the church’s choir top notch. Having spent years travelling the globe working with incredible choirs and A-list musicians, Richard is now focused on his hometown choir and, with the help of his wife Stacey, trying to get his millennial children, Judea and Jordan, out of the house so that they can build their own dreams.”
“The Rev” is produced by This is Just a Test LLC, with Aengus James, Colin Miller and Jen McClure-Metz executive producing.
“Instant Family” is produced by Line By Line Media, Inc. and executive produced by Justin Tucker, Sam Sarkoob and Bob Unger.
