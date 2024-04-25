USC Cancels Main Stage Commencement Amid Student Protests, Arrests Over Israel-Gaza Conflict

After 93 protest-related arrests Wednesday, the university says the event has become a safety concern for its 65,000 attendees

Pro-Palestine students march and hold signs as they protest the Israel-Hamas War on the campus of the University of Southern California
USC students protest the Israel-Hamas War on the campus (Credit: Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

The University of Southern California canceled its annual main stage commencement event on Thursday in light of continued student protests and unrest over the Israel-Gaza conflict in the Middle East.

The university said in its announcement that the event was determined to be a safety risk for its expected 65,000 attendees.

“With the new safety measures in place this year, the time needed to process the large number of guests coming to campus will increase substantially,” the USC statement said. “As a result, we will not be able to host the main stage ceremony that traditionally brings 65,000 students, families, and friends to our campus all at the same time and during a short window from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.”

All “traditional individual school commencement ceremonies where students cross the stage, have their names announced, are photographed and receive their diplomas” will go on as planned.

More to come …

USC Valedictorian Asna Tabassum
