An usher who recently worked part time at two Broadway shows tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a joint statement from the Booth Theater and Brooks Atkinson Theaters. The usher worked at performances of a revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and two performances of “Six.” The usher is now quarantined and both shows will go on.

“Last evening, we were notified that a part-time employee of both organizations has tested positively for COVID-19 (Cornonavirus),” said the theater owners said in a joint statement to TheWrap. “Immediately upon learning of the positive test, both organizations began taking every step necessary to ensure the safety of our audiences, performers, crew, and building staff.”

The statement added: “The individual, who is currently under quarantine, most recently worked at the Shubert’s Booth Theater on Tuesday, March 3rd through Friday March 7th as an usher. As a result, a deep cleaning, following all current government standards, has been completed at the Booth Theater. The employee also recently worked at the Nederlander’s Brooks Atkinson Theater on the evening of February 25th and the matinee of March 1st, expediting lines outside the building. Out of an abundance of caution, a deep cleaning is currently scheduled to take place overnight at the Brooks Atkinson Theater.”

Additionally, the theater owners are offering current ticket holders of both shows an exchange for a future performance.

“This evening’s performances of ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf’ at the Booth, ‘SIX’ at the Brooks Atkinson, and all other Broadway shows have determined they will continue as scheduled. Any ticketholder that prefers to attend a future performance of ‘Virginia Woolf’ or ‘SIX’ will be provided the opportunity for an exchange at the point of purchase,” said the theater owners.

The coronavirus is certainly taking a toll at the Broadway box office, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that more than 15 productions posted lower ticket sales in the past week as access to the stage door became more restricted as a safety precaution.