UTA Opens Atlanta Offices, Becomes First Major Full-Service Agency to Expand Into Southeast Market

United Talent Agency cut the ribbon to its Atlanta offices Wednesday, marking the first of the major talent agencies to offer a full-service office expansion in the growing market of the Peach State’s capitol.

“Atlanta is a vibrant city for music, sports and arts, and there is a ripe opportunity to create another center of gravity for film and television,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement. “We are excited to bring our full range of services to the community of talented artists, athletes, musicians and creators who call the Southeast their home.”

UTA Atlanta co-heads Steve Cohen and Rob Gibbs jointly added that the city “planting our flag here gives us the ability to support clients with investments and opportunities across the city’s growing creative ecosystem.”

UTA’s Atlanta offices will offer representation across entertainment and talent divisions, including film and television, music, sports, digital talent, marketing, gaming and fine arts. Among its clientele will also be global brands based in the Southeast, which UTA will advise “on a range of growth initiatives, including ways to partner with the creative community,” per the release.

Located at 1401 Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta’s arts and business district, the offices are three stories and occupy nearly 20,000 square feet, as designed by Hastings Architecture, the firm behind UTA’s Nashville offices. The agency’s Atlanta office opening marks its sixth home base; its network of offices are also found in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, Chicago and London.

Unique to this expansion is the opening of the UTA Artist Space, an exclusive fine art gallery open to the public. The space will showcase exhibitions and programming from the Atlanta art community and across UTA’s global Fine Arts roster.

Announcement of the opening came Wednesday via UTA and its partner company Klutch Sports Group.