gamer boy with hand holding the joystick controller electronic for playing game with online network connection technology device in esport tournament challenge concept

Inside UTA’s $230-Million Gaming SPAC: Is Hollywood Seeing a Future Beyond Movies and TV?

by | December 10, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

”Power brokers in traditional media markets are recognizing the monetary potential within gaming,“ one industry analyst says

It’s not about the dollars, but the direction: In the wake of UTA’s announcement last week of a $200 million SPAC to pursue more acquisitions in the gaming space, industry analysts see the Big Three talent agency’s move as a bright neon arrow pointing toward a new arena for Hollywood investors previously focused on traditional movie, TV and streaming content.

UTA Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company or “blank check” company targeting businesses in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment and technology industries, announced last week that it has closed its initial public offering for $230 million. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and began trading under the ticker symbol “UTAAU” on December 2 (on that date, UTA announced the SPAC IPO valued at $200 million).

Become a member to read more.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Tabitha Jackson Kim Yutani Sundance

Why Sundance Film Festival Director Won’t ‘Go Back’ on Progress Made With Virtual Event
chicago finales

Ratings: ‘Chicago’ Fall Finales Win Wednesday for NBC
BuzzFeed public

Why BuzzFeed May Already Be in Trouble as a Newly Public Company | Analysis

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Facts of Life’/‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Sheds 1 Million Viewers From Last ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’

4 Key Issues for New FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, From Net Neutrality to Digital Divide
(Amazon Prime Video/Disney/Netflix)

‘The Wheel of Time,’ ‘Arcane’ and ‘Hawkeye’ Are This Week’s Most In-Demand New Series
chris cuomo replacement

Who Could Replace Chris Cuomo in CNN’s Primetime Lineup?

Inside Spyex, an Agency That Connects Hollywood With Real-Life Spies
National Christmas Tree Lighted For Holiday Season

Ratings: CBS’ Christmas-Tree Lighting Draws 1.5 Million Fewer Viewers Than NBC’s Rockefeller Center Event
West Side Story

Can ‘West Side Story’ Break the Box Office Curse for Big-Screen Musicals?

Streaming Ad Revenue to Double by 2026, Topping $32 Billion Globally | Charts