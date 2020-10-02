The following colleagues were promoted the agency’s Agent, Executive and Associate ranks

United Talent Agency (UTA) has promoted 35 colleagues across 20 divisions in multiple offices, the agency announced on Friday.

“This next generation of leaders have exhibited a profound spirit of resilience, innovation and ability that no pandemic could impact,” said UTA Co-President David Kramer in a statement to TheWrap. “The promotions serve as important milestones for our colleagues in their careers, as well as a testament to UTA’s continued evolution and growth across multiple business areas. I’m confident our clients and company will be well-served by their talents for years to come.”

The following colleagues were promoted the agency’s Agent, Executive and Associate ranks.

In Los Angeles, Pranav Mandavia is now an Agent in Digital Talent; A.J. Leone is now an Agent in Emerging Platforms; Zuzanna Ciolek is now an Executive in Fine Arts; Olivia Fanaro is now an Agent in Media Rights; Eni Akintade is now an Agent in Motion Picture Literary; Aïcha Forbes-Diaby is now an Associate in Music Business Affairs; Angelica Ayala-Torres is now an Executive in Music Innovation; Jordan Gorelick is now an Agent in Talent; Riley Folsom is now an Agent in Talent/Music Crossover; Liam McNamara is now an Associate in Television Business Affairs; Faith Brown, Connor Morgan, Talia Myers and Alejandra Reyes and are now Agents in Television Literary; and Kendall Schreiberg is now an Executive in UTA Marketing.

In New York, Mallory Guzzi is now a Designer in Brand Studio and Tina Dunca is now an Agent in Music Brand Partnerships.

UTA also announced 18 new Coordinators across multiple divisions.

In Los Angeles, Qihan “Silas” Wang is now a Coordinator in Asia Business Development Crossover; Alex Swilley is now a Coordinator in Brand Studio; Kyle Boulia is now a Coordinator in Corporate Communications; Nicole Vincent is now a Coordinator in Digital Talent; Alex Don is now a Coordinator in Esports; Taylor Weil is now a Coordinator in Human Resources; Isaiah Jones is now a Coordinator in Live Events; Jev Valles is now a Coordinator in Motion Picture Literary; Brian Mercer is now a Coordinator in Speakers; Ross Wiggins is now a Coordinator in Talent; Echo Matthews and Spencer Reiss are now Coordinators in Television Literary; and Jeumana Jaber and Courtney Poey are now Coordinators in UTA Ventures.

In New York, Candice Lyseight is now a Coordinator in Human Resources; Noah Friedlander is now a Coordinator in Music; and Dan Milaschewski is now a Coordinator in Publishing. In Florida, Jessica Diehr is now a Coordinator in Speakers.

The promoted group spans a range of backgrounds and experiences across gender, ethnicity and service in our country’s armed forces. Over half of those promoted identify as female, two are veterans, and over three-fourths started in the company’s Agent Training Program, with one-fourth of those starting in UTA’s Internship program.