UTA Promotes 54 Staffers Across 20 Divisions

United Talent Agency has promoted 54 staffers across more than 20 divisions in multiple offices on Monday, the agency announced. UTA announced more than 100 promotions in total in the past year.

The promotions encompass employees at various levels of the company and come from departments including Audio, Brand Studio, Comedy Touring, Corporate Services, Digital Talent, Endorsements & Voiceover, Finance & Accounting, Fine Arts, Heartland, Human Resources, Independent Film, Information Technology, IQ, Klutch Sports, Motion Picture Literary, Music, Publishing, Talent, Television Literary, Unscripted Television, MediaLink and UTA Speakers, as well as the first-ever promotion within the Web 3.0 department.

“As UTA continues to expand and thrive, we are consistently impressed by our colleagues’ work ethic, collaborative spirit and resilience,” UTA co-president David Kramer said in a statement to TheWrap. “This is a group who has demonstrated thought leadership, outstanding performance and commitment to our company, and we are looking forward to seeing what they do in their new roles.”

The promotions represent a wide range of backgrounds and experiences and include over 60% who identify as women and a third who identify as people of color. More than 90% of those promoted to Agent started their careers in UTA’s Agent Training Program.

UTA also recently implemented a wage increase for participants in UTA’s Agent Training Program, following an across-the-board pay raise for hourly employees and staff in 2020.