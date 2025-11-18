UTA Signs FKA Twigs

United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed singer, songwriter, actress and model FKA Twigs for worldwide representation in all areas, the agency announced on Tuesday.

FKA Twigs released her album “EUSEXUA Afterglow” on Nov. 14, following “EUSEXUA,” which came out earlier this year and received a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album. She is set to perform at Coachella in April.

Over the past decade, FKA Twigs has become one of the most distinctive artists of her generation. She has received a Grammy nomination for Best Music Video, been shortlisted twice for the Mercury Prize for Best Album of the Year and won the Music Producers Guild’s award for Outstanding Contribution to UK Music.

Twigs works across music, film, art and fashion. Earlier this year, she made her solo debut as a dancer with the Martha Graham Company in New York. She recently appeared in the Rupert Sanders-directed film “The Crow” with Bill Skarsgård and starred opposite Nicolas Cage in “The Carpenter’s Son.”

She also starred in 2020’s “Brighton Beach” and 2019’s “Honey Boy/”

In 2023, she created an art piece for “The Wild Escape” project with the Art Fund to support youth in the arts. She serves as ambassador of Sistah Space, a charity supporting survivors of domestic violence in the UK, and helped establish the first safe house for women of black origin.