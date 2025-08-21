UTA Signs John Legend and His Get Lifted Banner

United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multi-platinum musician John Legend and his production company, Get Lifted, for global representation in all areas, the agency announced on Thursday.

The signing comes as Legend gears up for the North American leg of his global “Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour,” bringing his acclaimed Grammy-winning debut album back to the stage. In a career that has spanned just over two decades, Legend has garnered 13 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and four Emmy Awards – making him one of only nineteen people to obtain the prestigious EGOT status.

“John Legend’s impact on entertainment and culture is unparalleled,” Jay Gassner, UTA Partner and Co-Head of Talent, said in a statement to TheWrap. “UTA is proud to support his artistic and entrepreneurial vision across music, film, television, books, brands, and beyond.”

David Zedeck and Sam Kirby Yoh, UTA Partners and Co-Heads of Global Music, added: “John is a global musical icon and one of the most acclaimed, decorated artists of our time. The impact of his celebrated live performances powers his globally recognized brand the world over. We are thrilled to be joining his team.”

Legend’s unmistakable talent has been evidenced across his discography, with the albums “Get Lifted” (2004), “Once Again” (2006), “Evolver” (2008), “Wake Up!” (with The Roots) (2010), “Love in the Future” (2013), “Darkness and Light” (2016), “A Legendary Christmas” (2018), “Bigger Love” (2020), “LEGEND” (2022), “LEGEND (Solo Piano Version)” (2023) and “My Favorite Dream” (2024). As a performer, Legend recently wrapped his “An Evening with John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories” tour in late 2024, as well as on-screen appearances as a returning coach for multiple seasons of hit reality competition series “The Voice.” In 2018, he played the role of Jesus in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”, for which he earned an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Lead Actor” and won the Emmy as a producer for “Outstanding Variety Special (Live).”

Beyond music, Legend is a visionary producer and storyteller. Alongside partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, he co-founded Get Lifted Film Co., which has created a wide range of acclaimed projects across major networks and streaming platforms. Recent highlights include the Emmy-winning HBO documentary “1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed,” Paramount+’s “Loudmouth,” and Netflix’s hit series “Rhythm & Flow.” Upcoming projects include NBC/Peacock’s “Before I Let Go,” inspired by Kennedy Ryan’s best-selling novel, “Blacktop Wasteland,” inspired by the S.A. Cosby novel, the Misha Green feature film “B-Sides,” and “Phantom,” a modern-day reimagination of “Phantom Of The Opera.” Get Lifted’s storytelling expertise also extends to books through their publishing arm, Get Lifted Books, which amplifies diverse voices.

A fervent advocate for social justice, Legend founded FREEAMERICA in 2014, aiming to transform the conversation around criminal justice policies and combat mass incarceration. He also serves on the boards of Harlem Village Academies and Management Leadership for Tomorrow, as well as advisory boards for The Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice and Teach for All.

Further adding to his multihyphenate status, Legend has forayed into the entrepreneurial space. In 2023, Legend launched his self-care brand, Loved01, bringing consumers a more affordable skincare option, as well as dog lifestyle brand Kismet alongside wife Chrissy Teigen in 2024.

Legend continues to be managed by Friends At Work’s Ty Stiklorious, with legal representation from Aaron Rosenberg/Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger & Light, as well as Nina Shaw/Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Leazcano.