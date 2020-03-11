UTA to Test Remote Work Options for All Employees Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Agency also plans to bar visitors and meetings with outside persons at offices worldwide as a safety precaution

and | March 11, 2020 @ 8:37 PM Last Updated: March 11, 2020 @ 9:20 PM
UTA

In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, United Talent Agency (UTA) will on Friday conduct a telecommuting test to ensure employees can work from home and the agency can still operate at its full capability.

As an added safety precaution, the agency will also no longer allow visitors or meetings with outside persons at any of its offices worldwide, a spokesperson for the agency told TheWrap Wednesday. That policy will take effect by end of day Thursday.

The agency will not be closing, however, and will otherwise continue to operate normally, the spokesperson added.

UTA currently operates offices in London, New York, Nashville and Miami in addition to their flagship campus in Los Angeles.

The move is the latest in what has turned into a torrent of rescheduled or canceled events and workplace modifications in response to the spread of coronavirus, which the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic.

On Wednesday alone, the NBA suspended the remainder of the current season, the 2020 Cinemacon and E3 trade shows were canceled, most New York-based late-night shows announced the would stop having live audiences for the time being, and PaleyFest was postponed.

But by far the biggest action taken was a total ban on travel to the U.S. from Europe, announced by Donald Trump Wednesday night during an address from the White House. The ban will take effect on Friday.

Keep up with all the cancellations and rescheduled events, as well as how industry players are altering workplaces in response to coronavirus.

