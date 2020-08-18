‘Utopia’ Trailer Finds John Cusack, Rainn Wilson on Different Sides of a Pandemic Conspiracy (Video)

It’s the end of the world as we know it in Amazon’s newly released “Utopia” trailer — but it doesn’t look like anyone feels fine about the situation.

In the trailer, you’ll meet John Cusack’s Dr. Kevin Christie and Rainn Wilson’s Dr. Michael Stearns, two great minds on two very different sides of a pandemic conspiracy. While Dr. Stearns appears to be doing all he can to contain the threat to humanity, Dr. Christie seems to have a sinister plan up his sleeve.

Amazon Prime Video dropped the clip, which you can view above, Tuesday, when it was also revealed the eight-part conspiracy thriller series from “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn will premiere Sept. 25.

Also Read: 17 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)

“Utopia” follows “a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, ‘Utopia,'” per Amazon. “Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of ‘Utopia,’ predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.”

The series also stars Cusack and Wilson, along with Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, and Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie.

“Utopia” was inspired by the British series of the same name and written by Flynn, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer on the drama. Additional executive producers include Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson and Dennis Kelly.

The show is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios.