Go Pro Today

‘Utopia’ Trailer Finds John Cusack, Rainn Wilson on Different Sides of a Pandemic Conspiracy (Video)

Gillian Flynn’s eight-part conspiracy thriller premieres Sept. 25 on Amazon Prime Video

| August 18, 2020 @ 8:00 AM

It’s the end of the world as we know it in Amazon’s newly released “Utopia” trailer — but it doesn’t look like anyone feels fine about the situation.

In the trailer, you’ll meet John Cusack’s Dr. Kevin Christie and Rainn Wilson’s Dr. Michael Stearns, two great minds on two very different sides of a pandemic conspiracy. While Dr. Stearns appears to be doing all he can to contain the threat to humanity, Dr. Christie seems to have a sinister plan up his sleeve.

Amazon Prime Video dropped the clip, which you can view above, Tuesday, when it was also revealed the eight-part conspiracy thriller series from “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn will premiere Sept. 25.

Also Read: 17 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)

“Utopia” follows “a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, ‘Utopia,'” per Amazon. “Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of ‘Utopia,’ predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.”

The series also stars Cusack and Wilson, along with Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, and Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie.

“Utopia” was inspired by the British series of the same name and written by Flynn, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer on the drama. Additional executive producers include Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson and Dennis Kelly.

The show is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Kaitlyn Dever Getty
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • NEXT Fox
  • The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • The Undoing HBO
  • Animaniacs Hulu
1 of 50

Here’s when 49 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS