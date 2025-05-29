Uzo Aduba, Julianna Margulies, Jerry O’Connell Slam ‘Well-Meaning Celebrities’ Manipulated by Pro-Palestine Rhetoric in Open Letter

The Creative Community for Peace letter is signed by over 400 Hollywood figures following the Capital Jewish Museum shooting in Washington, D.C.

Uzo Aduba, Julianna Marguiles, Jerry O'Connell (Getty Images)
Uzo Aduba, Julianna Marguiles, Jerry O'Connell (Getty Images)
Raquel Harris

Uzo Aduba, Julianna Margulies, Jerry O’Connell were among the more than 400 Hollywood notables who signed a letter calling for the end of anti-Israel, “extremist rhetoric and the spread of misinformation” following Capital Jewish Museum shooting.

“Hamas, Iran, and their allies and ideological sympathizers in the West have flooded the world with their hateful lies and antisemitic incitement since October 7 — lies designed to demonize Israel, the Jewish people, and their supporters,” the letter, which was released by nonprofit Creative Community For Peace on Thursday, reads. “Some well-meaning celebrities and public figures have been manipulated by this constant stream of misinformation, which they have also helped to amplify.”

The letter comes as a response to the fatal shooting, which occurred on May and led to the deaths of two Israeli embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgram. Authorities arrested a 31-year-old suspect named Elias Rodriguez, who is reportedly Chicago resident. Rodriguez has since been charged with first-degree murder and murder of foreign officials, per NPR.

When they were arrested Rodriguez said she orchestrated the shooting “for Palestine.”

“I did it for Gaza,” Rodriguez reportedly said, per an FBI special agent’s affidavit.

Other figures, including Mayim Bialik, Sharon Osbourne, Patricia Heaton, Sherry Lansing, Haim Saban, Rebecca De Mornay, Ben Silverman, signed the letter.

In the letter, Bialik said that the spreading and circulation of misinformation about the Jewish community is history repeating itself.

“Peddling lies about Jews has deadly consequences. For the past two years, public figures and influencers with millions of followers have consistently promoted fallacious and menacing anti-Israel propaganda masquerading as advocacy,” Bialik said in the letter. “This stream of lies against the Jewish people and the Jewish ancestral homeland has now – unsurprisingly to anyone watching closely – turned deadly in the United States. This moment requires public figures to use their platforms responsibly. We implore these individuals to lend their voices to those of moral clarity, peace and tolerance, instead of division, distortion and delegitimization.”

Lawrence O'Donnell hosting the May 28, 2025 edition of "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell" (MSNBC)
Read Next
Lawrence O'Donnell Toasts Trump's 'Worldwide Humiliation' Over Tariffs: 'Those Proposals Were Constitutionally Insane' | Video

Raquel Harris

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR,…

Comments