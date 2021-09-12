Uzo Aduba Reveals She Quietly Got Married During Lockdown

Amidst the tough times of 2020, “Orange Is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba created a cherished memory, revealing on Instagram on Sunday that she quietly got married to filmmaker Robert Sweeting last year.

“For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me,” Aduba captioned a wedding photo on Instagram.

Along with the late Ed Asner, Aduba is one of only two actors to have won an Emmy in comedy and drama for the same role, playing the intelligent but unpredictable Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on “Orange Is the New Black.” She won a third Emmy for her work as the groundbreaking Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm on the miniseries “Mrs. America” and recently starred in a reboot of the HBO series “In Treatment.”



Aduba has been known for keeping her life off the set as private as possible, only sharing major moments in her life when she is comfortable doing so. This past April, she revealed publicly for the first time that her mother had passed away last November, and that playing a therapist on “In Treatment” not only helped her through the grieving process but also gave her a chance to pay tribute to her mother by basing her performance off her.



“She would pause or mute the television, close whatever she was reading, writing and give you her full attention,” Aduba told NPR. “It’s such a powerful thing, because you know that someone has zeroed in on you and is giving you all of themselves in what you’re wanting to share.”



