valentines day single women shows couple shows

NBC/Getty Images/CBS

Who Gets the Remote on Valentine’s Day? How Your Relationship Status (and Gender) Affect What TV You Watch

by | February 12, 2021 @ 2:30 PM

Guys watch a lot of football — and so do women with a partner. But “This Is Us” is only a Top 10 show for women

tony maglio ratings report banner

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, we wanted to look at how your relationship status affects what you watch on TV. And according to Nielsen data of the Top 10 shows among men and women with and without a partner, there’s a bit of a Mars/Venus divide in what we watch.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Cherries Wild

Inside Fox’s Plan to Make Pepsi Game Show ‘Cherries Wild’ Not Look Like a Pepsi Commercial
clark middleton blacklist glen

‘The Blacklist’ Creator Talks Tribute Episode to Late Clark Middleton’s ‘Incredibly Lovable’ Glen Carter
equalizer call me kat hustler

11 New Winter Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Clarice’ to ‘The Hustler’ (Photos)
Clarice

Ratings: CBS’ ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel Series ‘Clarice’ Tops Time Slot in Debut
jill biden joe biden white house valentines

First Lady Jill Biden Decorates White House for Valentine’s Day: ‘I Just Wanted Some Joy’
Best TV couples of all time

47 Best TV Couples of All Time, From Lucy and Ricky to Jim and Pam (Photos)

3 Years After #MeToo, Hollywood Grapples With a New Crop of Accusations
rom-com romantic comedy

17 Beloved Rom-Coms for Valentine’s Day, From ‘Notting Hill’ to ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (Photos)
wonder woman 1984 first shot of diana prince in costume patty jenkins kristen wiig barbara minerva

HBO Max’s Big Bet On Blockbuster Releases Pays Off Early
fall tv 2021 renewed canceled ordered

2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to End Next Year With Season 8 on NBC