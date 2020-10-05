‘Valley of the Gods’ Drama From Joanna Coles and Pete Nowalk in Development at ABC
Famed journalist will executive produce with “How to Get Away With Murder” creator
Margeaux Sippell | October 5, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
Last Updated: October 5, 2020 @ 9:10 AM
Getty Images, ABC/Stewart Cook)
A new Silicon Valley drama series is in development at ABC from former Hearst Magazines chief content officer Joanna Coles and “How to Get Away With Murder” creator Pete Nowalk.
Called “Valley of the Gods,” the potential series has a production commitment and would be produced by ABC Signature Studios where Coles is under a first-look deal. Nowalk would write and serve as executive producer with Coles.
Here is the show’s logline: “‘Valley of the Gods’ is a sexy, high-stakes drama about the most powerful people in Silicon Valley and the hungry, underestimated outsiders trying to claw their way in.”
Coles is a media maven who broke into television after rising in the ranks of the journalism world. Her career began at the Daily Telegraph before joining the staff of The Guardian, where she became the New York Bureau chief. She then went on to become the articles editor of New York Magazine, executive editor of More, editor in chief of Marie Clare and Cosmopolitan in succession, and later the first chief content officer of Hearst Magazines from 2016 to 2018.
Her first TV project was co-creating and executive producing a reality series about Marie Clare Magazine interns called “Running in Heels.” She also executive produced “So Cosmo,” which followed magazine staff members, before going on to executive produce Freeform’s “The Bold Type.” She is also on the board of Snap, Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, and is the author of “Love Rules,” a guide to modern love in a digital world.
Nowalk co-wrote “The Hollywood Assistants Handbook: 86 Rules for Aspiring Power Players” before becoming a writer for Shonda Rhimes’ “Grey’s Anatomy,” later rising to executive story editor and then supervising producer. He also co-executive produced and wrote for Rhimes’ ABC political thriller series “Scandal,” and created and executive produced the ShondaLand-produced ABC series “How to Get Away With Murder.”
12 Trump Tweets About the Coronavirus That Are Super Awkward Right Now (Photos)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, which makes looking back on some of his tweets over the past 10 months pretty... ironic.
Getty Images
On Jan. 24, the president was sure "it will all work out well." He even personally thanked China's President Xi.
Twitter
On March 18, he assured us that he "always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously."
Twitter
On May 24, he said mail-in ballots would create a "rigged election... Trying to use Covid for this Scam!"
Twitter
On May 25, he claimied "great reviews" on his handling of COVID-19, "sometimes referred to as the China Virus."
Twitter
Here's a gem from May 28: "All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad 'gift' from China, marches on. Not good!"
Twitter
On June 15, he complained that the "Far Left Fake News Media" is trying to "Covid Shame us on our big Rallies." This topic came up again few months later, at the first presidential debate, when Trump bragged that there has been "no negative effect" from his 35,000-40,000 person, largely-maskless, mid-pandemic outdoor rallies.
Twitter
Months before the U.S. deaths surpassed 200,000, Trump tweeted on June 25, "Coronavirus deaths are way down. Mortality rate is one of the lowest in the World."
Twitter
On July 5, Trump was still blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases to "massive testing" and that death numbers are down "low and steady," whatever that means.
Twitter
On July 6, Trump lamented that the "Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%." In September, the country reached 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus.
Twitter
Eight days after wearing a mask in public for the first time, he declared that "many people say that it is very Patriotic" to wear a mask on July 20.
Twitter
This one is particularly ironic. On Sept. 3, Trump criticized "Sleepy Joe Hiden'" for sitting back "in his basement and criticizes every move we make on the China Virus. DOING GREAT JOB!"
Twitter
On Sept. 18, Trump bragged that he had done "an incredible job" with the "China virus" than Biden did with the Swine flu pandemic in 2009.
Twitter
1 of 13
The President and first lady tested positive for the virus Friday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, which makes looking back on some of his tweets over the past 10 months pretty... ironic.