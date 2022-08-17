We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Vampire Academy': Alliances Are Tested in New Trailer for Peacock Series (Video)

The drama, based on the popular YA books, debuts in September

| August 17, 2022 @ 8:30 AM

Vampire Academy (Photo by: Jose Haro/Peacock)

Rose (Sisi Stringer) is caught between being a protector and a friend to princess Lissa Dragomir (Lucy Fry) in the new trailer for Peacock’s upcoming drama “Vampire Academy.”

The series, from executive producers Julie Plec of “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals” and “Legacies,” and Marguerite MacIntyre, follows a vampire princess and the half-vampire guardian trained to protect her. It’s based on the YA books by Richelle Mead, which was previously adapted in the 2014 film starring Zoey Deutch.

The series also stars Kieron Moore as Dimitri Belikov, the model Dhampir Guardian;  Andre Dae Kim as Christian Ozera, a Royal Moroi vampire who is the pariah of the school and royal court due to his parents’ unforgivable societal sins; J. August Richards as Victor Dashkov, a Royal Moroi vampire who has dedicated his life to the well-being of not just of his husband and two adopted daughters, but to his entire community, royal or not; and Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Tatiana Vogel, a Royal Moroi who boldly makes a play for the crown.

The cast also includes Mia Mckenna-Bruce as Mia Karp, a student at St. Vladimir’s Academy; Rhian Blundell as smart, strong-willed Dhampir Meredith Beckham; Jonetta Kaiser as Sonya Karp; and
Andrew Liner as Mason Ashford, Rose’s main competition in the quest to become the number one guardian-in-training. 

Plec serves as co-showrunner, writer, executive producer, and director; MacIntyre is  co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar and Jillian DeFrehn  executive produce.

Bille Woodruff directs the first episode and Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton, Geoff Shotz and Plec direct subsequent episodes.

The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.    

It debuts on the streamer on Sep. 15.

