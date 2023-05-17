The first few seasons of "Vanderpump Rules" followed the personal lives of aspiring actors and models who moonlighted as bartenders and servers at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant SUR. So it's no surprise that a few cast members have changed their names or used stage names over the years while trying to make it in Hollywood.
In honor of the Bravo reality show's Season 10 finale, we reveal the real names of the "Vanderpump Rules" cast.
The explosive finale -- where the Scandoval cheating scandal is revealed -- airs Wednesday night, followed by a three-part reunion.
So before Lala and Raquel grace your screens, find out their birth names.
Bravo
Lala Kent
Real name: Lauren Elyse Burningham
In her memoir "Give Them Lala," Kent reveals she was born Lauren Elyse Burningham before changing her name to Lauryn Burningham, and then changed it again to Lauryn Kent, before landing on Lala Kent.
She occasionally jokes she reverts back to being "Lauren from Utah."
Bravo
Raquel Leviss
Real name: Rachel Leviss
The former beauty queen pageant's birth name is Rachel. After her involvement in the Scandoval, fans trolled Leviss online by referring to her as Rachel.
Bravo
Scheana Shay
Real name: Scheana Marie Jancan
The reality TV star/singer/mother usually goes eponymously by Scheana or Scheana Shay, the surname of her first husband Mike Shay. She has since gone on to remarry Brock Davies.
Bravo
Tom Sandoval
Real name: Tom Sandoval
Tom uses his real name on the show, but to avoid confusion with his best friend/business partner Tom Schwartz, he goes by either his last name Sandoval or Sandy.
Bravo
Ally Lewber
Real name: Alexandra Lewber
James Kennedy's girlfriend and newest cast addition goes by a shortened version of her first name, Alexandra.
Bravo
James Kennedy
Real name: James Georgiou
"Vanderpump Rules" deejay James Kennedy was actually born James Georgiou, the son of musician Andros Georgiou.
Getty Images
Stassi Schroeder
Real name: Nastassia Bianca Schroeder
Queen bee Stassi has a very regal real name: Nastassia Bianca.
Bravo
Jax Taylor
Real name: Jason Michael Cauchi
Jax's real name -- Jason Cauchi -- was revealed as he took his vows to marry his castmate Brittany Cartwright in Season 8.