|

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members’ Real Names Revealed (Photos)

C’mon, you really didn’t think Jax Taylor was a real name, did you?

| May 17, 2023 @ 2:58 PM
Bravo

The first few seasons of "Vanderpump Rules" followed the personal lives of aspiring actors and models who moonlighted as bartenders and servers at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant SUR. So it's no surprise that a few cast members have changed their names or used stage names over the years while trying to make it in Hollywood.

 

In honor of the Bravo reality show's Season 10 finale, we reveal the real names of the "Vanderpump Rules" cast.

 

The explosive finale -- where the Scandoval cheating scandal is revealed -- airs Wednesday night, followed by a three-part reunion.

 

So before Lala and Raquel grace your screens, find out their birth names.

Bravo

Lala Kent

 

Real name: Lauren Elyse Burningham

 

In her memoir "Give Them Lala," Kent reveals she was born Lauren Elyse Burningham before changing her name to Lauryn Burningham, and then changed it again to Lauryn Kent, before landing on Lala Kent.

 

She occasionally jokes she reverts back to being "Lauren from Utah."

Bravo

Raquel Leviss

 

Real name: Rachel Leviss

 

The former beauty queen pageant's birth name is Rachel. After her involvement in the Scandoval, fans trolled Leviss online by referring to her as Rachel.

Bravo

Scheana Shay

 

Real name: Scheana Marie Jancan

 

The reality TV star/singer/mother usually goes eponymously by Scheana or Scheana Shay, the surname of her first husband Mike Shay. She has since gone on to remarry Brock Davies.

Bravo

Tom Sandoval

 

Real name: Tom Sandoval

 

Tom uses his real name on the show, but to avoid confusion with his best friend/business partner Tom Schwartz, he goes by either his last name Sandoval or Sandy.

Bravo

Ally Lewber

 

Real name: Alexandra Lewber

 

James Kennedy's girlfriend and newest cast addition goes by a shortened version of her first name, Alexandra.

Bravo

James Kennedy

 

Real name: James Georgiou

 

"Vanderpump Rules" deejay James Kennedy was actually born James Georgiou, the son of musician Andros Georgiou.

Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder

 

Real name: Nastassia Bianca Schroeder

 

Queen bee Stassi has a very regal real name: Nastassia Bianca.

Bravo

Jax Taylor

 

Real name: Jason Michael Cauchi

 

Jax's real name -- Jason Cauchi -- was revealed as he took his vows to marry his castmate Brittany Cartwright in Season 8.