Vanessa Bryant is honoring her late husband, basketball star Kobe Bryant, with the debut of the second book in his children’s basketball collection called “The Wizenard Series.”

The wife of the Lakers legend shared a celebratory Instagram post about the book launch Tuesday.

“Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season. The #Wizenard Series: Season One is OUT NOW,” Vanessa wrote, along with several heart-emojis and her late husband’s name in the hashtags.

“The Wizenard Series: Season One,” created by Kobe and written by Wesley King, is the follow-up to Kobe’s New York Times Bestselling children’s book “The Wizenard Series: Training Camp.” The series follows a struggling basketball team called the West Bottom Wizards, who live in the poorest neighborhood in a town called Dren. The second book focuses on one little boy on the team named Reggie, who has dreams of becoming a basketball star despite his current status as a benchwarmer.

Kobe, as well as his and Vanessa’s teenage daughter Gianna, were killed with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26. The group was on their way to a basketball practice at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks. Vanessa shares three other daughters with Kobe: Natalia, 17; Bianca, 3; and baby Capri.

See Vanessa’s post below.