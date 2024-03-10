Vanessa Hudgens Announces Pregnancy on Oscars Red Carpet

“High School Musical” actress Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy as she walked the Oscars red carpet with a visible baby bump on Sunday. Hudgens is cohosting the Academy Awards pre-show with dancer Julianne Hough.

This is the first child for Hudgens and her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker.

Hudgens hit out at pregnancy speculation in an episode of the “She Pivots” podcast on Wednesday. She told host Emily Tisch Sussman, “I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful.”

“I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re pregnant,’” Hudgens went on before she added, “I’m sorry I don’t wear Spanx every day and am a real woman and have a real body.”

Hudgens and Tucker have been married since December. While speaking with Vogue about the nuptials in Tulum, Mexico, Hudgens said that seeing her husband at the altar was “the most emotional moment of my life.”

“I literally keeled over when I saw Cole, and had to take a big breath and had to force myself to keep walking, because I could have dropped to the floor,” Hudgens added.

“Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical,” she continued. “Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations.”