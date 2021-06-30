Vanessa Hudgens, James Marsden, Kimiko Glenn Cast in ‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’

Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn and James Marsden will star in “My Little Pony: A New Generation,” it was announced Tuesday.

Additional voice cast members include Sofia Carson, Liza Koshy, Ken Jeong, Elizabeth Perkins, Jane Krakowski, Phil LaMarr and Michael McKean.

The film is directed by Robert Cullen and José L. Ucha, and co-directed by Mark Fattibene. The story was created by Cullen, Ucha and Tim Sullivan. The screenplay was written by Sullivan and Gillian Berrow, while Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis are producing.

The film’s full synopsis is as follows: “The unimaginable has happened… Equestria has lost its magic! Earth Ponies, Unicorns and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world. Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Carson) and Zipp (Koshy_ and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (Marsden). Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a difference.”

“My Little Pony: A New Generation” will hit Netflix on Sept. 24.