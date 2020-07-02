Vanilla Ice Postpones Austin Concert After Complaints Over Mid-Pandemic Scheduling (Video)

“We were just hoping for a good time for 4th of July weekend, but it turned into being a big focal point on me and it’s not about that,” rapper says in video

| July 2, 2020 @ 1:08 PM
Vanilla Ice

Photo credit: Getty Images

Vanilla Ice has postponed his Austin, Texas concert that was previously set for July after being met with criticism for trying to schedule a large gathering during a pandemic.

The “Ice Ice Baby” rapper, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, tweeted the news to his followers Thursday.

“Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we’re gonna move the concert to a better date. We were hoping for better Coronavirus numbers by July but Unfortunately the numbers have increased quite a bit so for the safety and health of everyone we’re going to stay home,” he wrote along with a video explaining the decision.

Also Read: Vanilla Ice Was on Board That Quarantined Emirates Flight from Dubai (Video)

“We were just hoping for a good time for 4th of July weekend, but it turned into being a big focal point on me and it’s not about that,” he said in the video.

The decision to postpone the concert comes hours after the rapper defended the scheduling choice — despite the fact Gov. Greg Abbott had closed all bars in the state last week — earlier on Thursday morning in a since-deleted tweet, “I take the coronavirus serious. But we can’t live in a bubble. I think at this point we all understand the severity of it. practice social distancing and wear a mask. This is an outside venue, Fourth of July on the lake with fireworks. Plenty of room for distancing.”

He had promoted the event earlier this week with a post on his Instagram page, writing, “I can’t wait to get back to this. The 90s were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers. we had 5.0’s, blockbuster, Beavis and Butthead, Wayne’s world, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan. And Mortal Kombat is still better than fortnight but we got out of the house, We danced, we invented house parties in the 90s. The last of the great decades.”

The show was set to take place on July 3 at Emerald Point Bar & Grill in Austin. The venue is technically considered a restaurant, according to the Austin Chronicle, because it derives 51% of sales from food, meaning it is exempt from the governor’s order.

15 Times 'The Simpsons' Predicted the Future (Photos)

  • The Simpsons Olympic Gold Medal Curling
  • lady gaga simpsons Fox
  • simpsons nobel prize Fox
  • donald trump simpsons Fox
  • siegfried roy simpsons Fox
  • simpsons arnold palmer Fox
  • simpsons voting Fox
  • simpsons higgs boson Fox
  • simpsons horse meat Fox
  • guitar hero simpsons Fox
  • simpsons yard work Fox
  • simpsons ringo starr Fox
  • simpsons smart watch Fox
  • the simpsons Fox
  • The Simpsons Olympic Gold Medal Curling Fox
  • Osaka Flu Simpsons Fox
1 of 16

From Donald Trump’s presidency to Disney buying Fox to the spread of “murder hornets”

"The Simpsons" has an eerie knack for predicting the future, from Donald Trump's presidency to U.S. beating Sweden for an Olympic gold medal in curling. Here are 14 times the long-running comedy series got it right. 

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE