Vaughn McClure, ESPN NFL Reporter, Dies at 48

McClure had covered the Atlanta Falcons since 2017

| October 15, 2020 @ 2:39 PM Last Updated: October 15, 2020 @ 2:41 PM

Vaughn McClure, an NFL reporter at ESPN since 2013, died this week in his home outside of Atlanta. He was 48.

His passing was announced by ESPN. No cause of death was given.

McClure had most recently served as the Atlanta Falcons reporter for NFL Nation. He came to ESPN after covering the Chicago Bears for the Chicago Tribune.

“We all loved Vaughn,” said John Pluym, senior deputy editor for digital NFL coverage at ESPN. “He had a heart of gold. He was so helpful to our reporters. In the last few hours, we’ve heard so many stories about how Vaughn had helped them with a story or how he put in a good word for them with a coach or player.”

In a statement of their own, the Falcons said: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of ESPN’s Vaughn McClure. He was an earnest, thoughtful reporter who had a passion for his craft and the relationships he held. He will be missed dearly and we are holding his family, friends and associates in our thoughts and prayers.”

McClure, a Chicago native, graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1994. His sudden passing was mourned by his colleagues at ESPN and in the industry on Thursday.

