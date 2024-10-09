‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Joins Top 10 Titles Consumers Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” remains No. 1 for the sixth week in a row while “Deadpool & Wolverine” returns to the Top 3, at No. 2. Both films are now available to rent or buy on digital platforms.

