‘Venture Brothers’ Canceled at Adult Swim After 7 Seasons (Over 17 Years)

“Venture Brothers,” one of he longest running series on Adult Swim, has been canceled after seven seasons over 17 years, series creator Christopher McCulloch announced Monday.

“Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled,” McCulloch tweeted under his Jackson Publick pseudonym. “We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You.”

However, Adult Swim suggested that the show might continue in some form. “We also want more Venture Bros. and have been working with Jackson and Doc to find another way to continue the Venture Bros. story,” the network tweeted late Monday.



“Venture Brothers,” an animated spoof of the 1964 sci-fi adventure series “Johnny Quest,” debuted on Comedy Central’s Adult Swim block in 2003 — though there was frequently a two- or three-year gap between seasons, the last of which aired in 2018.

In addition to creating the show, McCulloch also voiced many of the characters — joined by stars like James Urbaniak, Patrick Warburton, Michael Sinterniklaas, Paul Boocock and Doc Hammer.

Urbaniak, who played the scheming scientist father of the teenage twin boys of the title, was quick to voice his thanks for the show’s long run, noting that it “was almost old enough to vote.” He added, “It was one of the great gifts of my life & career. The fans were, quite simply, the best.”

