If you’ve ever wondered just how accurate Venus Williams can be with her serve, the answer is: very. On Monday night, she was able to knock a water bottle off a person’s head.

During an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Williams was enlisted to play a game simply titled “Target Practice.” To kick it off, Corden brought out CBS’s Senior Vice President of Late Night Programming, West Coast — “there is no junior,” as Corden wryly pointed out — Nick Bernstein. In this case, Bernstein was the target.

Corden and his other guest, Zach Braff, stepped up to the line first, just hoping to hit Bernstein in the torso (or in Corden’s case, a little uh, further down). Don’t worry, the man was given protective padding. Both managed to do it, and then came Williams’s turn.

To make things a little harder for the tennis legend, Corden placed a hot pink water bottle on Bernstein’s head for her to aim at. And admittedly, she struggled a bit, missing by just inches on her first few shots.

“How in the world am I not hitting this?!” Williams exclaimed after attempt number four.

On attempt number six, she managed to hit Bernstein square in the face (but again, don’t worry. He had protective gear on). In the end, it took her seven shots, but she finally managed to knock the bottle off his head.

You can watch the full segment in the video here and above.