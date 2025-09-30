Versant Strikes 11-Year Rights Deal With WNBA as It Splits From NBC

Versant and the WNBA announced on Tuesday an 11-year rights deal that grants the USA Network a series of regular-season and playoff games, an agreement that solidifies the new media company as a sports rights player as it separates from NBCUniversal.

The deal will allow the USA Network to air at least 50 regular-season and playoff games every year, most of which will be Wednesday doubleheaders, along with select coverage of its semifinals and WNBA Finals games in some years. The network will also launch dedicated shows analyzing the games.

The arrangement expands the number of games USA was expected to air when the NBA struck a rights agreement with NBC last year, ahead of the spinoff announcement.

“Partnering with VERSANT and USA Network marks another significant milestone for the WNBA’s continued growth,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “As demand for women’s basketball continues to rise, partnerships like this expand the visibility and accessibility of our game. By establishing a weekly primetime destination for fans, this agreement will showcase the excitement of the WNBA to more households than ever before and further elevate the incredible athletes in this league.”

Versant President of Sports Matt Hong said USA “will be a destination for WNBA viewers all season long, as we showcase the star power across the league in our marquee Wednesday night doubleheaders and build toward the intensity of the WNBA Playoffs and WNBA Finals.”

The deal reflects the wonkiness of Versant and NBC’s uncoupling, requiring the new company to pursue its own negotiations with talent and content partners. MSNBC has hired dozens of journalists as it fleshes out its own newsroom, including some from NBC News. It will fully decouple from NBC’s news organization next month.