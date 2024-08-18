‘Very Classy, Very Demure’ TikTok Creator Plans to Use Meme’s Success to Pay for Her Transition | Video

Social media beauty influencer Jools Lebron, who created the “very classy, very demure” trend that’s been deployed by everyone from the White House to celebs including Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Lopez and Penn Badgley, said that the sudden success that’s come with the trend means she can now pay for her gender transition.

In a video this past week, Lebron fired back at a hater in a video, saying “Hey bandeja, maybe you should — maybe you should make the videos. Maybe you should make the videos, because one day, I was playing cashier and making videos on my break, and now I’m flying across the country to host events, and I’m going to be able to finance the rest of my transition.”

Lebron has since hosted events in New York and Los Angeles as celebrities from across the spectrum have embraced her “demure” trend following her original video posted earlier this month.

On Friday, the White House jumped on the “demure” bandwagon and captioned a smiling photo of President Biden, “Cancelling the student debt of nearly 5 million Americans through various actions. Very mindful. Very demure.”

Cancelling the student debt of nearly 5 million Americans through various actions.



Very mindful.

Very demure. pic.twitter.com/Azg6dOHiro — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 16, 2024

Reese Witherspoon referenced the trend the same day in an Instagram post about the fourth season of “The Morning Show.” She captioned a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos, “Season 4, very demure.”

Jennifer Lopez also described herself as “very demure” and “very mindful” as she drank from a bottle of her Delola brand cocktail in a video posted on Instagram. We’re not sure if using the trend to promote your alcohol brand is exactly “demure,” but, sure.

Penn Badgley described his last day playing obsessive serial killer Joe on Netflix’s “You” as “very demure, very mindful.”

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis embraced the trend while filming their “Freaky Friday” sequel. In a reel shared on Instagram, Lohan said, “Straight hair, very demure” before the camera cut to Curtis, who plucked her seat belt and added, “Wearing a seat belt, very mindful.”

For more of the origins of the “very demure, very mindful” trend, watch this explainer from CBS below: