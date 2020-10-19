Andrea Nelson Meigs uta

Veteran Agent Andrea Nelson Meigs Joins UTA as Partner

by | October 19, 2020 @ 3:30 PM

Nelson Meigs’ has worked with notable names such as Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Idris Elba, Halle Berry

Veteran talent and literary agent Andrea Nelson Meigs is joining United Talent Agency (UTA) as a partner, the company announced on Monday. She will be based out of Los Angeles.

Nelson Meigs has worked with notable names such as Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Idris Elba, Halle Berry, Christina Applegate, Ellen Burstyn, Quvenzhane Wallis, Aunjanue Ellis, Matthew A. Cherry, Jill Scott, Tina Gordon, Stefon Bristol, Julian Bass, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Kylie Rogers, among many others.

