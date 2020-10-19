Veteran Agent Andrea Nelson Meigs Joins UTA as Partner

Nelson Meigs’ has worked with notable names such as Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Idris Elba, Halle Berry

Veteran talent and literary agent Andrea Nelson Meigs is joining United Talent Agency (UTA) as a partner, the company announced on Monday. She will be based out of Los Angeles.

“Andrea is known for her keen eye for developing and amplifying extraordinary voices,” said UTA Co-President David Kramer in a statement to TheWrap. “In addition to her outstanding work on behalf of today’s most respected artists, she is a true leader who has made lasting contributions to the industry at large. We know that she will bring a vital perspective to the agency, and we are thrilled to welcome her to UTA.”

“We are seeing that diverse creative voices are being elevated like never before and are demanding diverse representation, added Nelson Meigs. “UTA has heard the call and is making major efforts to address these long-overdue needs. I am proud to join the leadership as a Partner at a company that is entrepreneurial, client-focused and values innovative opportunities.”

Most recently, Nelson Meigs served as a Senior Talent and Literary Agent at ICM Partners for 14 years. Previously, she worked at CAA, where she started in the mailroom and quickly worked her way up the ranks to become a Motion Picture Talent Agent. Additionally, she is a member of the California State Bar and practiced law at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office before beginning her career in entertainment. She has worked with influential public figures such as Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Andrea Nelson Meigs serves on the Board of Directors for Women in Film, an organization dedicated to achieving gender equality in the film and television landscapes, and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Entertainment Committee for Time’s Up, the American Black Film Festival committee, the Advisory Committee for the Black Filmmakers Foundation, and the Ebell Theater of Los Angeles.