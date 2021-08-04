ViacomCBS Delays Office Return, Mandates Masks Alongside Vaccines

ViacomCBS will delay asking employees to return to offices until this October “at the very earliest,” according to a memo from CEO Bob Bakish.

Bakish told employees in an Aug. 4 letter first viewed by Variety that the media company will also observe the response of “schools, governments and other employers” in finalizing its plans to return to the office.

Bakish added that the company will continue employees working in U.S. locations to be fully vaccinated and go back to requiring all employees to wear masks indoors regardless of whether or not they have a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are assessing if we will make this vaccination requirement mandatory for all employees returning to the office,” Bakish added.

One factor informing ViacomCBS’ new requirements is the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which can still infect and spread through vaccinated people. Bakish cited this and said the company consulted with “our medical and public health experts” before coming to the decision to continue enforcing the vaccine requirement for employees.

Read the full text of Bakish’s memo obtained by TheWrap below.