ViacomCBS Hires Amazon’s Naveen Chopra to Replace Christina Spade as CFO

ViacomCBS has hired Amazon’s Naveen Chopra to replace Christina Spade as CFO. The transition will take place on Aug. 10, when Spade will become an advisor to the company.

Prior to his Amazon tenure, where he served as chief financial officer of the tech giant’s devices and services business, Chopra was Pandora CFO.

Also on Chopra’s resume are stints are Pandora’s and TiVo’s interim CEO. He also served as TiVo CFO.

Spade’s list of high-level gigs includes time as Showtime CFO and executive vice president of strategy.

“Naveen is a talented leader who combines financial, strategic and operational expertise with hands-on experience growing innovative, consumer-focused businesses across the media and tech sector,” ViacomCBS President and CEO Bob Bakish said in a statement on Wednesday. “His experience scaling and driving the financial strategies for growth businesses — including free ad-supported and subscription streaming, as well as with digital devices and services — will be instrumental as we continue to unlock the value of our assets.”

Chopra will report directly to Bakish.

“I am grateful to Chris for her many contributions to ViacomCBS, including her two decades at Showtime and CBS and the pivotal role she played in the integration of CBS and Viacom,” Bakish added. “I want to extend my deepest thanks to her for her leadership and counsel, and for helping to ensure a smooth transition.”

“I am thrilled to join ViacomCBS at this exciting time,” Chopra said in the same news release. “Since its merger, the company has gained strong momentum amidst a rapidly evolving landscape by leveraging its subscription and advertising businesses, diverse distribution channels, formidable library and strong content pipeline. I look forward to working closely with Bob and the team to apply my experiences across consumer products and services, streaming and digital advertising to help write the next chapter of this amazing company.”