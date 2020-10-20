tom ryan marc debevoise

Tom Ryan; Marc DeBevoise (Courtesy of Pluto TV; Getty Images)

ViacomCBS Streaming Shakeup: Tom Ryan Takes Over, Marc DeBevoise Steps Down

by and | October 20, 2020 @ 5:46 AM

Kelly Day and JC Acosta expand roles internationally as Pierluigi Gazzolo departs

ViacomCBS is going through a major shakeup in its streaming operations — and we’re not just referring to CBS All Access rebranding as Paramount+.

For starters, Pluto TV CEO Tom Ryan will take on the role of president and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming. He’ll oversee All Acces/Paramount+ as well as Pluto TV.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

