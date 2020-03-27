ViacomCBS Raises $2.5 Billion in New Debt Offering

ViacomCBS on Friday said that it has raised $2.5 billion after agreeing to sell two separate debt notes, both with a total value of $1.25 billion each.

The move follows a similar ones made by Comcast earlier this week, which raised $4 billion in its debt offering, and Disney last week, which raised $6 billion. On Tuesday, Discovery also revealed that it borrowed $500 million earlier this month in credit.

ViacomCBS didn’t offer any specifics on what the funds would be used for, but did say that it would go toward “general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of outstanding indebtedness.”

