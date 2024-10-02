Seth Meyers Says Lack of Audience at VP Debate Gave JD Vance ‘Home Court Advantage’ | Video

The NBC host is, of course, poking fun at Vance’s campaign rallies

NBC

Vice presidential hopefuls Tim Walz and JD Vance had their first debate on Tuesday night, and Seth Meyers is pretty sure that one specific aspect of the event gave Vance a leg up.

To kick off his monologue, the NBC host pointed out that the CBS-hosted debate did not have a live audience for the men to speak to, but that that likely wasn’t unfamiliar territory.

“Which, because of his rallies, gives Vance home court advantage,” Meyers joked.

Crowd size has of course been a touchy subject for Vance and his running mate. During the first presidential debate, Kamala Harris even encouraged people to attend one of Trump’s campaign events, “because it’s a really interesting thing to watch.”

“You will see during the course of his rallies he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about windmills cause cancer,” she said at the time. “And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom.”

Trump has since spiraled out a bit about that claim, even telling audience members in real time at one rally that just because it looks like people are leaving early — people were literally exiting the floor at the time — they aren’t actually leaving.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.

Stephen Colbert monologue VP Debate
Read Next
Stephen Colbert Jokes the VP Debate Was Like 'Thanksgiving With Your Most Nervous Uncle and Your Smuggest Nephew' | Video

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.