Seth Meyers Says Lack of Audience at VP Debate Gave JD Vance ‘Home Court Advantage’ | Video

Vice presidential hopefuls Tim Walz and JD Vance had their first debate on Tuesday night, and Seth Meyers is pretty sure that one specific aspect of the event gave Vance a leg up.

To kick off his monologue, the NBC host pointed out that the CBS-hosted debate did not have a live audience for the men to speak to, but that that likely wasn’t unfamiliar territory.

“Which, because of his rallies, gives Vance home court advantage,” Meyers joked.

Crowd size has of course been a touchy subject for Vance and his running mate. During the first presidential debate, Kamala Harris even encouraged people to attend one of Trump’s campaign events, “because it’s a really interesting thing to watch.”

“You will see during the course of his rallies he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about windmills cause cancer,” she said at the time. “And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom.”

Trump has since spiraled out a bit about that claim, even telling audience members in real time at one rally that just because it looks like people are leaving early — people were literally exiting the floor at the time — they aren’t actually leaving.

