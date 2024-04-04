Vice TV Chief Morgan Hertzan to Exit, Pete Gaffney Tapped on Interim Basis

The departure of Hertzan, who oversaw the launch of Vice TV’s “Dark Side,” follows the media company shuttering its news operations and laying off hundreds

A Vice Media office in Los Angeles in 2019.
A Vice Media office in Los Angeles in 2019. (Getty Images)

Vice Television chief Morgan Hertzan will exit the company next week and Pete Gaffney will replace him on an interim basis.

The executive shuffle was announced on Thursday by Vice’s CEO Bruce Dixon in a message to staffers which said that Hertzan was leaving “for another opportunity which he will announce shortly,” according to the memo obtained by Deadline.

Gaffney, who most recently served as SVP of content strategy and program scheduling, will report to Dixon in the interim, TheWrap has learned. Hertzan’s final day will be April 12 — however, he will be working with Dixon throughout the transition. 

While at Vice, Hertzan oversaw the launch of Vice TV’s “Dark Side,” which continued to expand under his leadership.

“Vice TV has seen its largest ratings ever with the critically acclaimed series ‘Dark Side of the Ring,’ now in its fifth season,” Dixon wrote in his memo to staff. “Vice TV remains an important part of our business, and I am excited about the great projects in the pipeline – two of which we will announce later this month – and the opportunities that lie ahead for us at Vice.”

In his own memo to staff, Hertzan wrote, “Together we have created some hits – like the Dark Side franchise that continues to be the top-rated docuseries in networks our size.”

“I know Vice TV will continue to create original content that does not hide from the hard truths, the vital conversations, and that Vice-y fearless point of view,” Hertzan continued. “I know you will be in good and trusted hands with Pete, who will be leading the team forward from here on an interim basis.”

Vice Media has seen waves of staff departures, including many executives, after the company filed for bankruptcy last year and was then acquired by a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group for $350 million. 

In February, Vice Media shuttered its news operations, laying off several hundred staffers in the process. The company also announced plans to transition to a “studio model,” partnering with “established media companies to distribute our digital content, including news, on their global platforms.”

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

