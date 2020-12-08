Vice TV Orders ‘Dark Side’ Spinoffs on Football and ’90s Pop Culture

Vice TV is expanding its popular franchise “Dark Side of the Ring” into the world of the 1990s and football.

The two new series, “Dark Side of the Football” and “Dark Side of the ’90s” are currently in production and will air in 2021.

The professional wrestling docuseries, which was renewed for a third season in October, is Vice TV’s highest-rated show.

Also Read: WWE's Lacey Evans Says Historic Saudi Arabia Embrace Was Not Preplanned: 'I Am Not a Hugger' (Video)

“Dark Side of the Football” will shine a light on stories that live in the shadows of America’s favorite sport. It will explore the sometimes-flawed men behind the masks; the coaches, teams and leagues who control their fates; and the untold story behind bizarre and tragic off-the-field events — facts that often have been hidden to shield fans from discovering unsettling truths about the game they love.

The series is produced by Jailbirds producer 44 Blue Productions.

“Dark Side of the ’90s” will look at the most captivating pop-culture moments, trends and personalities of the decade through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode will dissect the nostalgia, uncovering the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, the glamour and the headlines.

That series is produced by America’s Top Dog producer Railsplitter Pictures and Battle of the Blades producer Insight Productions.

“Dark Side of the Ring” is produced by Vice Studios Canada and in partnership with Bell Media’s Crave.

News of the spinoffs was first reported by Deadline.