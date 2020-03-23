The Viacom event brings together digital video creators and thousands of fans each year in Anaheim

VidCon, the massive online video conference held by Viacom each year in Southern California, has been canceled due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak, according to a person familiar with the event’s plans on Monday.

The 11th annual VidCon was set to be hosted, as usual, at the Anaheim Convention Center from June 17-20. But in an email sent Monday to companies set to attend the event, VidCon executive Anna Sena said that “because of the continued global health concerns, VidCon has been canceled.”

Sena added: “Your safety means everything to me, and this isn’t goodbye forever. VidCon will be back! Stay safe, stay connected, and we’ll hang soon!”

Viacom, which acquired VidCon in 2018, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

A VidCon rep told TheWrap “all tickets and pre-ordered merch that have been purchased for the June 17-20, 2020 event will be refunded in full by April 15, 2020. This will include all fees for previously canceled tickets.”

VidCon brings together hundreds of content creators and brands — as well as thousands of fans — each year. Last year’s event included more than 250 content creators and featured executives from YouTube, Instagram, Twitch, Snap and TikTok. The conference, which offers Gen Z fans an opportunity to see their favorite video creators in person, had about 75,000 attendees at its U.S. event last year.