VideoAmp Taps Former Nickelodeon Exec Jenny Wall as Chief Marketing Officer

Advertising measurement platform VideoAmp hired former Nickelodeon execurive Jenny Wall as chief marketing officer, a newly created role, as the company works to ink more major clients.

Wall will oversee brand and marketing strategy for VideoAmp. The company, which launched in 2014, provides measurement and optimization tools that bring together audiences across traditional TV, streaming video and large digital and social media.

“With a proven track record of pairing data-driven performance marketing with genuine storytelling, Wall is uniquely positioned to take VideoAmp’s brand and mission into its next chapter,” the company said in a statement. “Having held positions as both a brand marketer and publisher, she has the ability to personally understand the needs of both the buy and sell-side, making her well-equipped to represent the voice of VideoAmp’s clients.”

Wall served as CMO at Nickelodeon for two years before departing last summer. She held the same title at podcast producer Gimlet Media, which was subsequently acquired by Spotify.

She previously worked in marketing at Hulu and Netflix as the streamers released titles like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black,” and led the marketing launch of Hulu’s ad-free SVOD service and the Hulu with Live TV OTT bundle.

Prior to working with Netflix, she started her own digital agency in 2002, which later merged with Crew Creative, where she served as president, before acting as CMO for BLT Communications.

Wall started her career at HBO with the team that launched the signature tagline “It’s not TV. It’s HBO.”

“It’s personal for me. The struggles CMOs across our industry face are real and they’ve been going on for a long time,” Wall said in a statement.

“There is a sea change taking place and the window of opportunity to solve the problems that plague marketers and their agencies, is now,” she continued. “The fact that my personal mission to solve these issues aligns with VideoAmp’s mission made it an easy decision to join. Having a platform that acts as a one stop shop for making data driven decisions, whether for planning, measurement or optimization, is a game changer.”

The new position was created amid increased competition between audience measurement companies as streaming laps traditional television. VideoAmp and rivals like Innovid and iSpot.tv are aiming to provide alternatives to Nielsen, which is seen as overly dependent on linear TV.

She will report directly to founder and CEO Ross McCray. “Jenny is an incredible fit for the position because she brings the perspective of both media buyers and sellers,” McCray said. “We’re revolutionizing both sides of this process to create more value and drive more sales for advertisers. Knowing the pain points of a brand CMO, while understanding the hurdles a publisher faces, solidifies our commitment to finding solutions for both sides and redefining the way media is valued, bought and sold.”

Wall’s appointment comes two months after VideoAmp struck an audience measurement deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. At the time, the entertainment conglomerate said it needed greater standardization, identity resolution, personification and transaction capability of audiences on each platform.

NBCUniversal also partnered with VideoAmp last month for cross-platform audience measurement. The company also has deals with Paramount, Fox and TelevisaUnivision.