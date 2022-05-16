‘The View’ Hosts Unleash Fury on ‘Great Replacement’ Theory Believers: ‘Time to Name Names’ (Video)

The hosts of “The View” were both devastated and outraged Monday after a weekend of mass shootings, but none hit harder than the killing of 10 people in Buffalo, New York, by a man who professed belief in the “Great Replacement” theory.

Whoopi Goldberg detailed the racism that motivated the Buffalo shooter, a self-described white supremacist and racist who believes in the “Great Replacement.” The conspiracy theory says people of color are being brought into the United States and other Western countries to “replace” white voters to achieve a political agenda.

Before she got any further, Whoopi scoffed at the idea.

“He was concerned that he’s being replaced by Black and Brown people. And I just want to say, listen, if that was the case, don’t you think we would have gotten it done?” Whoopi said. “Nobody’s trying to replace you, you’re trying to replace us. We’re not going anywhere. Doing this is not going to help.”

She continued, “And, frankly, I’m sorry, I’m sick of all the people who keep pretending that that’s not what they mean, when they sort of talk that code. People talk code and say, ‘Oh, well, you know, voters.’ And that’s not what you mean. If that’s what you meant, people would say, hey, let’s talk about the voting laws. But they don’t. We know what you mean when you say it. We’ve been Black and Brown long enough to recognize it. Stop it.”

You can watch Whoopi’s full comments in the video here and below.

10 KILLED IN RACIALLY MOTIVATED SHOOTING: As the country reels after a weekend of mass shooting — including a massacre that targeted a predominantly Black community on Saturday in Buffalo, New York — #TheView panel discusses. https://t.co/sPrsWwOgJV pic.twitter.com/0X9xfrkwUA — The View (@TheView) May 16, 2022

Later in the show, Ana Navarro nearly came to tears as she furiously called out people she believes are responsible for perpetuating the Great Replacement theory, including Tucker Carlson, Elise Stefanik, and other members of the GOP.

“I think it’s time to name names and point fingers,” Navarro said. “Tucker Carlson mentioned the great replacement theory, or some version of that, more than 400 times on his show since 2016, according to The New York Times. Elise Stefanik bought ads on Facebook. And it’s not just them. It’s other hosts of Fox News. It’s other Republican leaders, and they need to be called out.”

Navarro continued: “And listen, if you are an advertiser advertising on that station, you are part of the problem. If you sit on the board, and are trying to be a civilized person – Paul Ryan, my friend, I’m talking to you – you are part of the problem. If you’re a Republican donor, tweeting about how bad you feel about this, but you’re donating to people like Elise Stefanik you are part of the problem. If you are a staffer working for them, you are part of the problem. So I’ll tell you what great replacement theory should be. We should replace all these people pedaling hate and making financial and political gain from spreading racism. We should replace them with people who hold America values.”

Hostin noted that according to Fox News, Carlson wasn’t endorsing the Great Replacement theory, but instead making an argument about voting rights. Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

You can watch Navarro’s full statement in the video above.