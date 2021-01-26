“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” alum Sam Corlett has been cast in the leading role of Leif Eriksson, one of the most famous vikings ever, in Netflix’s “Vikings: Valhalla,” the streaming service said Tuesday.

Per Netflix, the series, which is a spinoff of the History Channel’s “Vikings,” begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

Corlett’s Leif Eriksson is described as, “A Greenlander, raised on the outer fringes of the known world, Leif comes from a tightly-knit family steeped in the old pagan beliefs. An intrepid sailor and physically tough, Leif is our entry into a Viking world in the throes of violent change.”

Along with Corlett, other cast members of “Vikings: Valhalla” include Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Johannes Johannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes and Caroline Henderson. Recurring actors include Pollyanna McIntosh as a “calculating and ambitious” queen and Asbjørn Krogh Nissen as someone who “presents a threat to the old pagan ways.”

“Vikings: Valhalla” is executive produced by Jeb Stuart, who serves as showrunner, along with Michael Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, Sheila Hockin and John Weber. Niels Arden Oplev will direct and produce the first episode. Additional Season 1 directors include Stephen St. Leger and Hannah Quinn. Joining Stuart as writers are Vanessa Alexander, Declan Croghan and Eoin McNamee.

The series is produced by MGM Television for Netflix.

See character descriptions for Corlett’s co-stars below:

FRIDA GUSTAVSSON as FREYDIS ERIKSDOTTER

Fiercely pagan, fiery and headstrong, Freydis is a staunch believer in the “old gods.” Like her brother, Leif, she reaches Kattegat as an outsider but becomes an inspiration to those of the old ways.

LEO SUTER is HARALD SIGURDSSON

Born into Viking nobility, Harald is one of the last Viking berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious and handsome, he is able to unite both followers of Odin and Christians.

BRADLEY FREEGARD is KING CANUTE

The King of Denmark. A wise, savvy and ruthless Viking leader. Keeps his friends close and enemies closer. His ambitions will mold the course of history in the 11th century and make him a defining figure of the Viking age.

JOHANNES JOHANNESSON is OLAF HARALDSON

Olaf is Harald’s older half-brother. He is physically huge and ambitious; he is a stern and unforgiving Viking. Olaf is an “Old Testament” Christian.

LAURA BERLIN is EMMA OF NORMANDY

The young, ambitious Emma of Normandy is from the Norman court and of Viking blood. Politically astute, and one of the wealthiest women in Europe.

DAVID OAKES is EARL GODWIN

The ultimate survivor. Chief counsellor to the King of England. Born on the political fringes, his cunning ways get him far.

CAROLINE HENDERSON is JARL HAAKON

A great warrior and tolerant leader, Haakon rules Kattegat with a steady hand. Though Pagan, she has managed to keep Kattegat a city open to all faiths in a challenging time. She will become a powerful mentor to Freydis, who is drawn to her wisdom.