Vince McMahon Wants $9 Billion for His WWE Wrestling Media Empire 

Vince McMahon, who’s been exploring the sale of his WWE empire, is seeking $9 billion, according to multiple media reports. The news comes after McMahon’s return to the company as a board member boosted the WWE’s stock by 20%.

And there are several interested buyers, including Endeavor Group Holdings, which owns UFC. McMahon stepped down as the company’s CEO in June 2022 and officially retired a month later after allegations of misconduct were made against him and his head of talent relations.

McMahon started WWE in the 1980s, serving as CEO for 40 years. Even after his departure, he remained the controlling shareholder.

His daughter Stephanie picked up the title of CEO, alongside Nick Khan, who is still the CEO after Stephanie announced her resignation in January. But, when McMahon came back to the board of directors, he pointed out that he would be looking to sell.

“Together, we look forward to exploring all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value,” said the statement credited to co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque.

“A review of strategic alternatives,” the statement continued. “There is no assurance that this process will result in a transaction,” the statement said.

Bleacher Report first reported the news.