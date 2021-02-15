Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday morning in a Florida hotel, which is being investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He was 38.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jackson had been staying at the hotel, a Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, since Jan. 11. On Feb. 10, Jackson’s family put out a missing persons report on the former NFL star, which was filed on Feb. 11. The next day, Feb. 12, the police located Jackson at the hotel and spoke with him and canceled the missing persons case.

Jackson would be found dead just three days later by housekeeper around 11:30 a.m. this morning.

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

Jackson played in the NFL for 12 years on the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a resident of South Tampa, Florida.