Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions have signed off on a two-year first-look television and media deal with eOne Entertainment. The arrangement comes off the major box office success of “The Woman King,” which eOne co-financed and distributed in the United Kingdom.

In its opening weekend, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” earned $19 million at the box office, growing to $66 million domestically and nabbing $22 million internationally. In total, the film — which told the story of the Agojie women of the Dahomey nation of West Africa — earned $92 million. The movie was co-produced by eOne Entertainment, and Davis and Tennon’s JuVee Productions, which is part of the couple’s new first-look TV and media deal.

“Viola and Julius’ powerhouse partnership has impacted audiences worldwide with their raw and authentic storytelling. Their vision for creating bold, provocative, and character driven stories was clear to me when we met and after the success of our collaboration for ‘The Woman King,’ we are thrilled to continue our relationship with Viola, Julius, and the team at Juvee Productions,” said Michael Lombardo, eOne’s President of Global Television, who made the announcement today.”

Davis and Tennon shared that they are excited to continue brining unique narratives to screens through their production company. JuVee is represented by CAA and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman Clark.

“We are excited to partner with eOne in continuing to bring both entertaining and important stories to audiences globally,” Davis and Tennon said. “This is our legacy – to create deeply and authentically while opening the door wider for the next generation. Our collaboration is one of a shared, bold vision. From the moment we met Michael Lombardo, we felt that kinetic energy of being seen.”