Viola Davis Explains Why She Still Regrets ‘The Help': ‘I Betrayed Myself, and My People’

“How to Get Away With Murder” actress explains her feelings on the 2011 film in an interview with Vanity Fair

| July 14, 2020 @ 8:47 AM Last Updated: July 14, 2020 @ 9:04 AM
Viola Davis

Getty

Viola Davis starred as maid Aibileen Clark in “The Help,” a 2011 film that has been criticized for presenting a tale of systemic racism in a way that the actress describes as “catering to a white audience.”

In a long and multifaceted interview with Vanity Fair, Davis took a moment to expand on what she told the New York Times in 2018 — that she regrets taking a role in “The Help.”

“There’s no one who’s not entertained by ‘The Help.’ But there’s a part of me that feels like I betrayed myself, and my people, because I was in a movie that wasn’t ready to [tell the whole truth],” Davis said, adding that the film was “created in the filter and the cesspool of systemic racism.”

Also Read: Tucker Carlson's Top Writer Resigns After Discovery of Racist, Sexist Comments in Online Forum

She said she took the role in the hopes that it would make her “pop” — “I was that journeyman actor, trying to get in,” she explained. And while “The Help” did help elevate her career, it didn’t lead to the influx of complex roles she had hoped for.

When people ask her why she went on to do six years of network TV on “How to Get Away With Murder” when she already had a burgeoning film career, she said, “I always ask them, What movies? What were those movies? Listen, I got ‘Widows,’ but if I just relied on the Hollywood pipeline… No, there are not those roles.”

The problem with ‘The Help’ and other stories like it that have caught heat for what some view as perpetuating a white-savior narrative, Davis continued, is that “Not a lot of narratives are also invested in our humanity.”

“They’re invested in the idea of what it means to be Black, but…it’s catering to the white audience,” she said. “The white audience at the most can sit and get an academic lesson into how we are. Then they leave the movie theater and they talk about what it meant. They’re not moved by who we were.”

