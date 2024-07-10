Violet Affleck Confronts LA County Board About Mask Ban Proposals: ‘They Do Not Keep Us Safer’ | Video

Violet Affleck, the 18-year-old daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, strongly opposes the idea of mask bans in Los Angeles, so she went straight to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors this week with her concerns.

Stepping up during the public comments section of their meeting, the teen introduced herself as a first-time voter, before revealing that she “contracted a post-viral condition in 2019,” just prior to COVID hitting the US.

As a result, she got up-close insights into how longterm effects of viruses are handled, and noted that the pandemic only threw into sharper relief the fact that “medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses.”

Affleck confirmed that she’s “OK now,” but doesn’t want to see others put at risk, should a mask ban go into effect.

“To confront the long COVID crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC light in government facilities, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities,” she said. “We must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment and, most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason.”

She added, “They do not keep us safer, they make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together.”

Indeed, Violet Affleck regularly wears a mask when she’s out in public, as seen in photographs with her mom and more.

You can watch Affleck’s impassioned moment in the video below.